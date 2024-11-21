Cheers! New York is certainly one of the most prolific states when it comes to quality craft beer breweries. So it goes without saying that many craft beer fans were let down when the state's biggest and longest-running beer festival announced it was canceled earlier in 2024.

The event had been running every year since 1998, and had grown to be one of the premiere craft beer festivals in the entire country. Organizers cited creative differences with the venue, though they did not share many more details at the time why the event was off.

However, there is some really good news for beer lovers that was announced.

New York State's Largest Beer Fest Makes Big Return Announcement

The TAP New York Craft Brew Festival began in 1998, and continued to grow in size and notoriety every year. Their website says the event was originally known as the Hudson Valley Beer and Food Festival and was held at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park.

Only two years later, the festival had already grown so fast that they had to move to Hunter Mountain. From there, the festival attracted the best and brightest new breweries from across the state, as the craft beer boom exploded through the new millennium.

In February 2024 though, Tap NY announced that the 2024 festival at Bethel Woods was not happening. But while the announcement left people many wondering what was going on, event organizers promised they would "resume in 2025 at a new location".

On November 21, the new location and date was announced to the public.

TAP New York announced on their Facebook page that the TAP New York Craft Brew Festival will return June 28th and 29th, 2025 at the Blackthorne Resort, in East Durham.

Tickets go on sale November 29th, with "Stay & Play" packages available.