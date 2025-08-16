Taco Bell first debuted the Mountain Dew Baja Blast in 2004, which is described as a tropical lime-flavored drink. At first, the special flavor was created and available exclusively at Taco Bell restaurants, but as since expanded to be available in retail stores everywhere.

Since 2004, Taco Bell has offered variations of the Baja Blast as limited-time promotion in select locations, such as a "birthday-themed Baja Blast freeze to celebrate the drink's 15th birthday", or even alcoholic variations of the classic drink.

However, for the first time in decades, the Mexican-themed fast food chain has announced the first-ever permanent Baja Blast flavor expansion, coming to locations in New York and nationwide August 14.

Taco Bell Brings New Baja Blast Flavor To New York State Locations

Food & Wine reports that the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight will become a permanent menu item at Taco Bells across New York state, and nationwide starting August 14. The new flavor is described by Food & Wine as "swirled with punchy passion fruit flavor", and will also be made available as an icy-cold frozen version.

Taco Bell Locations in New York's Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley.

Taco Bell continues to make major changes to their menu, including a new addition to their iconic hot sauce packets back in September 2024. Taco Bell’s hot sauce has been around since the very beginning, though with only two available flavors at first. By the mid 80s, Taco Bell introduced the iconic sauce packets, that are recognized today.