When you think of fast food franchises that are known for their chicken nuggets, you probably think of places like McDonald's or Wendy's. Taco Bell normally would not come to mind, though the establishment recently announced something big coming to menus in New York state and beyond.

Taco Bell continues to make major changes to their menu, including a new addition to their iconic hot sauce packets back in September. Taco Bell’s hot sauce has been around since the very beginning, though with only two available flavors at first. By the mid 80s, Taco Bell introduced the iconic sauce packets, that are recognized today.

Taco Bell Locations in the Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

See Also: Is a Once Popular Mexican Food Chain Returning to New York State?

Taco Bell Bringing Their Own Chicken Nuggets to New York State Locations?

Taco Bell announced that they have brought their own chicken nuggets to New York and everywhere while supplies last. An article posted at USA Today describes the chicken nuggets "marinated in zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor and breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crunchy tortilla chips."

Taco Bell will offer three dipping options, including jalapeño honey mustard, a spicy ranch sauce made in collaboration with Hidden Valley, and a new signature "Bell sauce.", according to USA Today.

The nuggets will be available in both 5 and 10 piece options.

See Also: Man Orders 100 Taco Bell Tacos On First Date, Makes Date Pay