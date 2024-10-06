Police say a man from the Lower Hudson Valley falsely claimed to be an attorney, using different identities to scam victims. To make matters worse, offcials say the suspect targeted people who were attending counseling for substance abuse issues.

Police say the suspect is now facing 3rd degree grand larceny charges, which is a Class D felony.

A somewhat similar situation occurred earlier in 2024, when State Police say a 41-year-old Milford, Pennsylvania woman falsely represented herself as an employee of a local law firm, and even went so far as ask for money from potential clients.

According to the website of Criminal Attorney Jason Bassett, grand larceny is a more serious theft type, that can be punishable up to 25 years in prison and heavy fines.

Lower Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Posed As Lawyer, Scammed Alcoholics Anonymous

New York State Police in a press release on September 20, State Police from Somers arrested a man for posing as an attorney and targeting victims on virtual substance abuse venues.

State Police say an investigation determined a 56-year-old Somers man, using names such as David Radcliffe and David Corazza, posed as an attorney on a Los Angeles based virtual Alcoholics Anonymous group and defrauded a victim out of $7,500 for legal fees despite not being a lawyer.

New York State Police ask that if you believe you may be the victim of similar crimes committed by the suspect, please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.

