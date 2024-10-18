Suspect Charged With Stealing New York State Police Vehicle

A man is facing numerous charges, including felony 3rd degree grand larceny, after offcials say he stole a New York State Police patrol vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was a passenger in a van they had stopped, and he was later handcuffed and put in the back of their patrol vehicle while the investigation continued. Somehow, State police say the suspect was able to get into the front seat and drive off on his own in the patrol vehicle.

If this case sounds a bit familiar, it is not be confused with another handcuffed suspect who allegedly took off in a state police vehicle in late September. Offcials say the 37-year-old man from Copiague managed to slip his handcuffs to the front, freed himself from the seat belt, climbed into the front seat of the patrol vehicle and drove off from the scene.

Another Suspect Charged With Stealing a New York State Police Patrol Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that they arrested 41-year-old man from Irving Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was a passenger inside of a van that was stopped in the village of Gowanda. While being questioned, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and gave a false name, says authorities. The suspect was also known to have a warrant from Chautauqua County at the time.

The man was then handcuffed and he was placed in the rear of a State Police patrol vehicle.

But while law enforcement searched the van, the suspect allegedly managed to get into the driver seat of the patrol vehicle and drove off. State and county police pursued the vehicle, which was located behind a residence in the town of Collins.

As law enforcement arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly drove at high speed toward an Erie County Sheriff’s vehicle, nearly striking it. The stolen State Police vehicle was later located off a road in Versailles, and offcials found the suspect hiding inside a nearby residence.

The suspect was arraigned, and was ordered held at the county holding center.

Below is a YouTube video from early 2021, of New York State Police conducting body camera training.

