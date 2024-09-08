NY Man Inadvertently Photographs Famous Couple at Pearl Jam Show

A die-hard Pearl Jam fan from the Hudson Valley area got an unexpected surprise when taking a photo of his favorite band in concert.

Pearl Jam is one of the biggest rock bands in the world forming out of Seattle in 1990. The band’s original lineup featured Eddie Vedder on vocals along with guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, bassist Jeff Ament, and drummer Dave Krusen. They are one of the most successful rock band’s of the 90’s with an estimated 60 million records sold worldwide.

The band’s debut album Ten was a huge success going 13 times platinum with hits “Alive”, “Even Flow”, and “Jeremy". Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Great memories of the early 90s as a kid in junior high when Ten was released, when everyone started wearing combat boots and flannel shirts. I've never seen Pearl Jam live but one guy is one of the area's biggest Pearl Jam fans and he's seen them a bunch of times.

Brian Barber from Stony Point, NY attended Pearl Jam's concert last night (9/4) at Madison Square Garden. Pearl Jam is on the road on their Dark Matter Tour 2024 and the concert was the second night of a two-night stand at The Garden that marked the band's 50th New York show and featured special guests including Little Steven Van Zandt and producer Andrew Watt.

After taking a photo of the band performing in concert, he didn't realize until someone pointed it out to him that there was also a very famous couple spotted in the photo watching the show.

Howard Stern and Wife Beth at Pearl Jam Concert @MSG

Radio legend Howard Stern and wife Beth Ostrosky Stern could be seen taking in the show at Madison Square Garden. Stern, a longtime Pearl Jam fan, actually had Pearl Jam on his SiriusXM radio show for the first time ever earlier this year for an exclusive performance.

Look closely at the photo below for the famous power couple at the MSG Pearl Jam concert.

