New York Ranks Among U.S. States With Deadliest Police Chases

A new study reveals states with the highest rate of fatal crashes involving police pursuits in the U.S.

The research analyzed state data for fatal crashes involving police pursuits from 2018 to 2022 for each state via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Crash rates per 100,000 licensed drivers were calculated to identify the states with the highest number of fatal accident rates linked to police chases.

Missouri implements statewide pursuit risk assessment matrix in April 2025, requiring officers to evaluate 12 factors before initiating chases. Highway Patrol reports 31% decrease in pursuit incidents during first month of implementation. A study by Simmrin Law identifies Missouri as fifth nationally for police pursuit fatalities, with 0.75 crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers - 103% above the national average.

Key Findings: Virginia - 2.76 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (15.00 yearly average) Alabama - 2.50 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (13.20 yearly average) Missouri - 0.75 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (14.80 yearly average)

Key Findings:

Virginia - 2.76 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (15.00 yearly average)

Alabama - 2.50 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (13.20 yearly average)

New York - 1.21 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers (6.20 yearly average)

Canva Canva loading...

New York ranks third with 1.21 crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers — that's about 227% higher than the national average of 0.37. Between 2018 and 2022, the Empire State, home to 513,838 licensed drivers, saw an average of 6.20 fatal crashes a year caused by police pursuits. 2022 documented 8 fatal crashes while 2021 had only 4.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Simmrin Law commented:

"The study highlights that states such as Virginia, Alabama, and New York reported some of the highest fatal police pursuit crash rates in the U.S.

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 U.S. States with Highest Fatal Crashes Involving a Police Chase State Average Fatal Crashes Involving Police Pursuit (2018-2022) Number of Licensed Drivers Fatal Crashes Involving Police Pursuit per 100,000 Licensed Drivers Rank Virginia 15.00 543,057 2.76 1 Alabama 13.20 528,873 2.50 2 New York 6.20 513,838 1.21 3 North Carolina 13.60 1,374,529 0.99 4 Missouri 14.80 1,968,907 0.75 5 Wisconsin 8.00 1,177,136 0.68 6 Indiana 13.40 2,143,665 0.63 7 Georgia 34.40 6,607,016 0.52 8 Montana 3.67 766,716 0.48 9 Massachusetts 4.60 1,011,385 0.45 10

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets to New Yorkers Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor