Staffer At Local School Allegedly Caught Dragging Student By Privates

The alleged incident occurred at a special education school in Dutchess County, New York.

A shocking incident allegedly occurred recently involving a staffer and a 19-year-old autistic student that was captured on video. I heard about this story over the weekend and was stunned by the horrible allegations.

According to the Anderson Center for Autism website, the school which turned 100 years old this year was founded in 1924.

Dr. Victor V. Anderson founded Anderson School in 1924 on a wooded estate overlooking the Hudson River. Dr. Anderson, a Human Resource staff at Macy’s, recognized that children with special needs would benefit from an integrated program that comprehensively addressed their educational, emotional and social needs. He began with one student.

A century later, Anderson Center for Autism continues Dr. Anderson’s work; currently serving approximately 500 children and adults with autism, their loved ones and caregivers.

New York Post reports that Garnet Collins, 50, is charged with brutalizing the youth at the publicly-funded boarding school run by the private Anderson Center for Autism in Staatsburg, NY.

The case worker at the Dutchess County Center for Autistic Students allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old from Queens by his genitals and squeezed them in his grip while dragging the teen as he howled in agony, horrifying video shows, according to the article which also states that the Anderson Center swiftly fired the whistleblower who recorded the video and then alerted the teen’s parents.

The video was first published by Fox 5 New York last month and can be seen here.

The Fox 5 report also states that Collins was arrested by the New York State Police and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, a class E felony, and one count of forcible touching, a misdemeanor. He was released without bail the same day. Although he faces up to a decade in prison, legal experts say he is likely to serve no more than six months, and may even avoid jail time altogether.

The father of the alleged victim Anil stated, that when he got the word of the incident, he immediately got in the car, drove upstate, pulled his son out of the residence, and contacted the New York State Troopers. "Every day. Every day. Every day. It kills me to think about the amount of abuse and torture he went through", he said.

