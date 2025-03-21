Some Hudson Valley NY Areas May See Measurable Snow Next Week

Even though it's spring, the Hudson Valley hasn't seen the last of snow.

With the time change, the official start of spring and a recent rise in daytime temperatures, Hudson Valley residents have begun to celebrate the end of winter.

But not so fast.

Just because we're almost into April doesn't mean that it still can't snow. In fact, we're tracking the possibility of measurable snow in some areas of the region next week.

Spring Snow in the Hudson Valley?

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time it snows after the official start of spring. I've lived in the Hudson Valley for over 35 years and have seen some huge snowstorms into April.

One particular storm in 1997 came so late that in the season that it was dubbed "snowbud" because of the buds on the trees that were covered with ice. That spring blizzard left some residents without power for over a week.

Snow Forecast For the Hudson Valley Next Week

Luckily, the Hudson Valley isn't expected to get enough snow to cause any major issues next week, but it could impact travel and possibly even cause some school delays in the higher elevations.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Hudson Valley will see precipitation on Wednesday morning. While the weather system will bring mostly rain for Orange and Dutchess Counties, parts of Ulster into Greene could see some measurable snow.

Ellenville, Kingston and surrounding areas could see snow in the morning that could accumulate and cause some traffic issues. Forecasters say that the snow could be over an inch up into Hunter.

