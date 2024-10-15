Speed Camera Catching Drivers on Long Stretch of I-84 in New York

New automated ticket cameras are currently catching speeders on a very long stretch of I-84.

We've been tracking the locations of speed cameras used to give tickets to unsuspecting motorists. The automated ticketing system is being employed by the State of New York in an attempt to keep people safe and reduce motor vehicle accidents.

While some applaud the effort, others have criticized the system that targets drivers without their knowledge. Cameras attached to radar capture images of vehicles and document the speed they are traveling. If the motorist is traveling over the posted limit, they could receive a ticket in the mail with a hefty fine.

30 Traffic Cameras Installed in New York State

While motorists may not notice the cameras, the state has agreed to give notice as to where they are located. The cameras generally move every few weeks in order to target areas where construction crews are working. The aim of the program is to reduce accidents involving road workers and encourage safe driving around work zones.

This week there are 30 automated ticket systems in action across New York. The cameras are positioned in 14 counties stretching across the entire state.

Two of the cameras are located in the Hudson Valley, pointed at busy roadways where thousands of drivers pass every day.

I-84 Targeted by Speed Enforcement Camera

In Orange County, New York there are now two speed cameras secretly watching drivers. One of the cameras has been positioned on Route 9W since October 1 between Angola Road and the exit for Route 218 in Cornwall. The other is targeting a large section of I-84.

According to the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program, cameras will be set up on the state highway between exits 1 and 15. The 15-mile stretch covers the area between Port Jervis and Route 17M Middletown. The Department of Transportation says that motorists traveling on the eastbound lanes will be monitored for speed starting on Sunday, October 13.

