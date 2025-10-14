Hudson Valley Woman Attacked by Snake While Driving

No one wants a stowaway in their car, especially if it's a curious snake that's not shy about making its presence known.

That’s what a Hudson Valley woman was forced to deal with last month when she felt something slither up her leg while driving. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the woman was driving her car on Route 17 when a snake suddenly appeared and began making its way right up her pant leg.

Luckily, the motorist had enough control over her emotions to safely pull over before jumping out of the car, and completely freaking out.

Officers Called to Assist Hudson Valley Motorist and Snake

Environmental Conservation Officers Doig and Osborne, along with State Trooper Touw, showed up to investigate the slinky stowaway where the woman jumped out of her car near the town of Hancock. After a short search, Osborne spotted the culprit curled up inside the car. The two-foot garter snake was safely removed and released into the nearby woods, where it will have to wait to hitch a ride with someone else.

The DEC says garter snakes are common across New York and are completely harmless. They hang out in woodlands, marshes, and apparently compact sedans. The snakes rarely bite unless provoked, and even if they do, they’re not venomous. Actually, garter snakes are quite beneficial, as they do a great job keeping pests under control.

While garter snakes sound great on paper, no one wants one climbing up their pant leg while driving up Route 17. Luckily,the driver and her snake stowaway are fine, just shaken up a bit. I'm sure both will be doing a double-check every time they get into a car for the foreseeable future.

