Poughkeepsie Man Films Strange Lights In The Night Sky [Video]

Luigi Benigni captured video of possible ufo outside his city of Poughkeepsie residence Thursday night.

For over a century, the Hudson Valley has been a hotbed for UFO activity with residents reporting sightings along with strange paranormal experiences and even encounters with extraterrestrials. Are UFOs real?

I remember for one, growing up in the Lake Carmel, NY area and traveling to the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights with the family on many occasions. This was during the mid-1980s, and more often than not we would see UFOs as we were driving home from the mall back home at night.

Then there was that time living on Dingley Rd in Lake Carmel when the entire neighborhood was out in the street looking up at the sky at a giant UFO. The thing had to be the size of a football field!

UFO Sighting on Smith St in Poughkeepsie?

Luigi Benigni recounted what he saw on the evening of Thursday, June 12th at around 11:30pm. He went outside to take the trash out at his Smith Street residence when he looked up at the sky and saw something flying with green and red flashing lights.

He took out is phone and captured what he believes may have been a UFO. He wasn't sure how high up the object was, but he said it was way higher than the tree line in the video. We have obtained two videos that Luigi Benigni sent us and the videos are truly remarkable. Especially the second 18 second video that shows the green and red object appearing to change shape and giving off a strange sound. See videos at this Facebook link.

Get our free mobile app

We talked with Luigi again after viewing the videos and asked him if he definitely feels that its a UFO that he captured on video and he said, he doesn't know. He said "It's probably a drone." With no other eyewitness reports from Thursday night's incident, this UFO sighting remains a mystery.

5 Cities in New York Report the Most UFO Sightings in America Aliens love New York and are, apparently, frequent visitors to these five cities. Gallery Credit: BetUS

UFO Sighting Over Central New York February 24th 2024 It's been a busy end of February for Central New York and UFO sightings. Did you see these crazy lights over Utica? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler