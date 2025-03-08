Shooting in Major Westchester County City Continues Startling Week of Violence

It has been alarming week for residents and law enforcement in the Westchester County City of Yonkers. The first week of March has been filled with calls to law enforcement for multiple shootings and stabbings which has created a number case that Yonkers are currently investigating.

One of these violent events took place earlier this week where a shooting injuring one and resulting in the arrest of another.

Shooting in Yonkers and Suspect Identified

The incident in question took place during the late-morning hours of Monday March 3, 2025. At approximately 11:30am, Yonkers Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 1187 Yonkers Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the male-victim outside the location with a gunshot wound to his arm. Officers on the scene provided medical aid to and stabilized the injury as well as the victim, identified as Yonkers resident 36-year old Daniel Pena. Additional officers that arrived on the scene began their canvassing of the area for witnesses and suspects, while Pena was transported to a local hospital in stable condition

Officers in the area that were canvassing the area of the shooting were soon able to track down and identify a suspect. That suspect was found a short distance away on Bronx River Road and was successfully apprehended.

That suspect was identified as 48-year old Levar Dimmie of Mount Vernon. Officers were also able to find and recover a Glock 9mm caliber handgun from the scene.

Official Investigation

Later on Detectives from the Major Case Squad, in conjunction with the Digital Forensics Unit, and Crime Scene Unit arrived on the scene and with their arrival, the official investigation was underway.

That investigations preliminary findings revealed that the altercation between Dimmie and Pena began while both were aboard a Bee-Line Bus. The altercation on the bus was described as being verbal in nature and continued after both disembarked at Yonkers Avenue. Things continued to the point where the firearm was brought into play, one shot was fired injuring the Pena and causing Dimmie to flee on foot.

Arrest and Charges

According to the press release issued by the Yonkers Police Department, which was posted to their official Facebook page, Dimmie was placed under arrest and taken into police custody without incident. It was expected that Dimmie would be taken in for arraignment on the following day on March 4, 2025.

It was expected that Dimmie is to be arraigned on the charges of one count of Assault in the 1st Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

Commissioner Chris Sapienza would comment on the incident and subsequent investigation, commending the "swift, professional and collaborative" efforts of all who assisted in apprehending the suspect and investigating the scene. We will continue to follow this case for updates if or when new information becomes available.

