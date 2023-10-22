Have You Ordered the Secret Jersey Mike’s #99 Sandwich?

Did you know that Jersey Mike's has a secret sandwich? In fact, the restaurant chain has several secret items that those who are in the know say are out of this world.

I've been a loyal Jersey Mike's customer for years. In fact, I was the very first customer at the chain's Poughkeepsie store when it opened in early 2022. While I've probably had most, if not all of the restaurant's sandwiches I have yet to try the legendary #99.

If you haven't seen the #99 on the menu, that's because it's a secret sandwich that is only for those who are in the know.

Jersey Mike's Secret Sandwiches

This wouldn't be the first time Jersey Mike's has offered a secret sandwich. For some time the #12 sandwich was considered a deep-dark secret. Know as the "Cancro Special" it was actually invented by a Pepsi delivery man in 1974. The sandwich is described as"All natural oven roasted top rounds and provolone, perfectly complemented with a layer of pepperoni." When it debuted at the restaurant's original Point Pleasant, NJ location, the Owner's brother liked it so much that he named it after himself. It was eventually taken off the menu but has been offered as a secret option for decades before making it back to the official lineup of sandwiches.

Customers have also recently been raving about a viral sandwich that's not technically a secret item, but a special customization that you can order yourself. The sandwich first became popular on TikTok and starts with a #7 Turkey and Provolone prepared "Mike’s Way" with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, "the juice" and oregano. After that, you need to request the addition of mayonnaise and cherry pepper relish and upgrade the bread to Rosemary Parmesan. According to those who've tried it, the sandwich is truly next-level.

Jersey Mike's Secret #99 Sandwich

While there are several "secret" Jersey Mike's combinations you can find online, only one real secret item exists that can be ordered by number. It's the #99.

The sandwich is actually a combination of two different cheesesteaks, the #56 and the #43. If you add both of the sandwich's numbers up, you get #99 which includes the best of both items. The cheesesteak is a mash-up of The Big Kahuna and the Chipotle Cheese Steak and includes grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, American cheese and Jersey Mike's spicy chipotle mayo. It's a spicy take on the classic cheese steak.

