Let me make one thing abundantly clear from the get-go; the title of this article is probably the nicest thing I can possibly say about this new viral sensation.

The recent viral fame of the "Scooped Bagel Guy" has reignited the long-time battle between Los Angeles and New York City. It's East Coast vs West Coast, Biggie vs Tupac and this most recent viral incident has New Yorkers (including myself) INFURIATED!!!

What Did He Do to that Bagel?

For all my New Yorkers, before you read any further, make sure you are sitting down because the details of this viral sensation are truly disturbing. Personally, I consider this to be at the very least a crime against bagels and if it were possible I'd report this as a crime under the laws of the Geneva Convention. Anyway, here we go...

So this viral moment came recently as a TikTok'er from Los Angeles by the name of Taylor Offer was in New York City where he visited a local bagel shop. Mr. Offer probably appeared like any other customer looking to place an order, but it was when he made the order that all hell broke loose.

*Warning: The following video shares some explicit language*

As Mr. Offer details in his viral video, he was turned away and told to "get the F out" when he requested a "gluten free scooped bagel."

A scooped bagel is exactly what the name implies, it is a bagel that has had its guts, the actual bread of the bagel, the cooked dough scooped...out. If reading that made you physically ill, don't worry you're not alone.

Why? What is the Reasoning for Scooping an Innocent Bagel?

Begrudgingly I did some digging into the research behind the reasoning (if you wanna call it that) for scooping a bagel. Multiple outlets, including NBC News, stated that the reasoning for scooping a bagel could be for "health benefits", mainly to limit caloric and carbohydrate intake. I know everyone says "to each their own" blah blah blah but this "reasoning" is incredibly light. You're ordering a bagel, one bagel is not going to you, it's not going to ruin your diet.

Here's where the real hypocrisy comes in...

In a follow-up video that Mr. Offer posted on his TikTok, he happily proclaimed his success in finding a bagel shop that gave him his scooped bagel. He excitedly unwrapped his scooped bagel, but it wasn't just a plain scooped bagel. In the craters where perfectly good bread used to be was now a thick valley of cream cheese. So you're gonna tell me...that you had your bagel...disemboweled...TO FLOOD IT WITH CREAM CHEESE!!!

Sorry, not sorry, any excuse about health benefits is out the freaking window. You could've spared that innocent bagel entirely and just gone to the supermarket, walked to the dairy section, and bought yourself a brick Philadelphia if you wanted to chow down that much cream cheese for breakfast.

Leave the Scooped Bagels in LA

As you can imagine, many people were HIGHLY outspoken in their displeasure of the viral sensation.

The very first comment on Offer's first video stated simply...

I just googled what a scooped bagel was. The deli guy was correct

Plenty of others voiced their opinions as well including...

"scooped bagel = insult"... "a scooped gluten free bagel feels like a hate crime"..."we're all on team deli guy"..."I know this deli is a 10/10"... "as an east coaster that moved to LA...can everyone please understand the bagel conditions with which I've been having to endure" and my personal favorite comment...

Bro. Bacon, egg and cheese; salt, pepper, ketchup and KEEP IT MOVING MY GUY

It took this guy one video to emass the collective hatred of all New Yorker's in one fell swoop; I don't know if that should be considered a talent, a skill, impressive or just plain stupid? Either way, we take a handful of things very seriously in New York if this guy didn't know beforehand. Some of those things would be our pizza, New York sports (LET'S GO YANKEES clap, clap...clap, clap, clap) and the Timbs (Timberlands for those who didn't know) and OUR BAGELS!!!

I tend to be the guy that is much more willing to not join the crowd, however this situation I am firmly in it with the vast majority of those who have watched the viral videos. That being said, MAYBE... there's a chance I could be overreacting.... NAAAAH!!! Keep that scooped bagel nonsense LA.

