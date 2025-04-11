Scandinavian Coffee and Candy Shop Opens in Dutchess County

A brand new shop featuring authentic Nordic pastries, candies and coffee just opened in Dutchess County and it's as tasty as it sounds.

The Hudson Valley is home to foods from all over the world. We're lucky to have incredible restaurants serving authentic Thai, German, Mexican, Italian, Korean, Greek and cuisines from every other country in between. However, this may be the first time I've ever seen a Scandinavian menu, so I had to check it out.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Scandinavian Coffee and Candy Shop Opens in Poughkeepsie, New York

This week, the doors opened at Fika & Hygge, a Scandinavian coffee and candy shop. The name is a blend of Danish and Swedish words that encapsulate the vibe of this cool, European-designed cafe.

The literal translation of Fika is "having a coffee", but the word is used in Sweden to describe a moment between family or friends sharing each other's company and sitting down for a pleasurable experience together. Hygge is Danish for a "warm, cozy feeling that makes you feel content and comfortable". Similar to the German concept of Gemütlichkeit, it's an expression of relaxation and happiness. Fika & Hygge is the perfect name for this cozy new coffee shop with comfy couches, a warm cup of coffee and smiling faces.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Nordic Pastries and Coffee On the Menu at Fika & Hygge

I stopped into Fika & Hygge on Wednesday for a cup of coffee and was met with a delicious menu of signature lattes. "The Marabou" is a combination of dark chocolate and hazelnut, "The Valkyrie" is an oat milk latte with maple syrup and toasted marshmallows and "The Fika" is a white chocolate and lavender latte topped with cardamom & rose. I opted for "The Hygge" (I was instructed that it's pronounced HUGH-gah). The latte was rich and delicious with vanilla and almond flavoring, a perfect example of that Nordic coziness the drink is named for.

The shop had just put out some freshly made cardamom scones, so I ordered one of those too. Not knowing what to expect, I dove into this Scandinavian treat and was pleasantly surprised. It was a cross between a thick croissant, a pretzel and a scone. Salty and sweet, there was just a hint of spicy cardamom (think ginger) to give it a nice flavor without being too overpowering. Flaky and moist, the pastry was the perfect complement to my latte.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Imported Scandinavian Candy at New Poughkeepsie Cafe

One of the highlights of my visit was the huge candy wall at Fika & Hygge. Authentic Nordic confections are available to mix and match with a wide array of options. I was unfamiliar with Scandinavian candy, so one of the workers was kind enough to give me a guided tour of the options that were available.

The traditional candies include marshmallow treats, gummies and lots of licorice. I had a toffee-covered licorice ball, a sour gummy and some chocolate-covered marshmallow bears that were delicious. I also picked up a bag of popcorn dipped in chocolate that was quite good.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Visiting Fika & Hygge in Poughkeepsie, New York

The new Scandinavian cafe is located in Poughkeepsie at The Arlington, a new apartment and business complex at 21 Raymond Avenue. Fika & Hygge is open from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends.

