Car Crashes Through Stewart’s Shops Store In New York

The rash of incidents involving cars crashing into food businesses around the Hudson Valley continues.

Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.

Stewart's Shops has been expanding all over the Hudson Valley, with a beautiful new store that opened last summer in Highland, and this past November a grand opening event was held for a newly rebuilt store in Pine Plains. There has also been talk for some time of a new Stewart's Shops location being proposed for LaGrange, NY in Dutchess County.

Rash of Incidents Involving Cars Crashing into buildings

In just the past few weeks, there was the car crashing through a Taco Bell in Poughkeepsie and the car crash at a McDonald's in Middletown. It definitely appears to be an epidemic here in the Hudson Valley.

SUV Crashes Through Saugerties, NY Stewart's Shops Store

According to Daily Freeman, The most recent incident occurred this past Tuesday, June 24 around 12:40pm at the Stewart's Shops store on Route 212 in Saugerties when a driver accidentally plowed her SUV into the front of the Stewart’s Shops store on state Route 212, authorities said.

An “elderly” female driver accidentally stepped on the gas and not the brake and hit the building with enough force to cause extensive damage to the building's facade. Thankfully no injuries were reported with the driver or anyone in the store. An investigation is ongoing into the crash. A photo of the crash can be seen here.

