Sign Stolen From Popular Hudson Valley Bar Returned to Establishment

Sign stolen over the weekend from Sal's Place in Highland turns up days later.

We reported earlier this week on a sign that had been stolen from Sal's Place in Highland that had been hanging up in the men's room at the establishment for 46 years. A reward had been offered for the return of the sign that held sentimental value.

Sal's Place located in Highland has been a mainstay for over 45 years. The beloved neighborhood restaurant and tavern is located at 99 Vineyard Avenue in Highland, NY. Established in 1979 by Sal Timperio, the establishment has become a staple in the community, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere where guests are treated like family. All in all, that's what made it hard to believe that someone would steal a sign from the bar.

Last nite someone ripped down and removed the sign that has been hanging in the men's room celebrating the opening of sals in 1979...It has been hanging there for 46 years.. This is a real disrespectful act and we are asking if anyone knows who did it please let us know..

Stolen Sign Returned to Sal's Place

Just days after we reported on the stolen sign at Sal's Place, and after the establishment posted about the incident on social media, Sal's Place once again took to social media on Tuesday to announce that the person had done the right thing and returned the sign.

Its been returned...we want to thank tigman from wpdh for helping to get the word out and to everyone who shared the post ...The person did the right thing and returned it

The posting as met with hundreds of reactions and a bunch of comments from people in the Hudson Valley area that were happy to hear the news. One person commented, "Wow!!! My faith in humanity is restored!!" while another wished the thief a horrible day, "Wishing the idiot who took it a terrible case of diarrhea, on a day when there is not a bathroom nearby!" LOL

Great news, and happy to hear that the the sign is back at Sal's Place. Perhaps the patron who stole it was in a drunken stupor the night of the incident and wasn't thinking clearly. We're just glad that the unnamed person finally had a moment of clarity and decided to do the right thing and return it.

