When you think of a place to retire, you normally think of someplace quiet, warm, and relatively cheap. But saving for retirement is a huge consideration. According to an ERBI retirement survey, around 68 percent of workers are somewhat confident that they will have enough money to retire comfortably, but only 21 percent are very confident.

In past studies, New York, as a whole state, ranked poorly for retirees due to the very high cost of living. However, if you break down the rankings by city or area, some places in New York may surprise you when considering for the future.

Several New York State Areas Finish Surprisingly High For Retirees...?

The website WalletHub recently compared the "retiree-friendliness" of a wide range of U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. The study's data set then ranges from the cost of living and tax laws, to the availability of activities and the quality of health care.

WalletHub compared the retirement-friendliness of 182 cities (including the 150 most populated U.S. cities) across four key dimensions: 1) affordability, 2) activities, 3) quality of life and 4) health care.

What was not surprising, were that four out of the top five best cities for retirees are all in the state of Florida, according to WalletHub's findings.

But while areas and cities in the south and west did well, several cities in New York showed up on the list. According to WalletHub, Buffalo #115, Rochester #120, New York City #135, and Yonkers #139.

