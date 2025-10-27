Retired New York State Trooper Now Facing Serious Felony Charge of Theft

In what seems to be a strange a twist of irony. one former and retired New York State Trooper is now on the other side of the law, following a recent arrest for grand larceny. This arrest follows a multi-year investigation of a time where the retired Trooper held a prestigious position with the New York State Police.

Retired Trooper Grand Larceny Investigation

News of this long term investigation carried out by the New York State Police, was revealed just prior to the beginning of the weekend on Friday, October 24, 2025. The former and now retired State Trooper was identified as 56-year old, Thomas H. Mungeer.

Get our free mobile app

Mungeer during his career most notably served as the President of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association (NYSTPBA). He served in that position from 2009 until 2022, when information regarding the investigation first came to light.

The press release issued by the New York State Police, states that the long term investigation looked at the time period between March 5, 2018, and October 4, 2022, and alleges that during that time, Mungeer "...misappropriated union funds for personal use and expenses, thereby depriving the NYSTPBA of those funds".

Unsplash: Pepi Stojanovski Unsplash: Pepi Stojanovski loading...

Arrest and Arraignment

Mungeer was arrested at the at the Troop G Headquarters in Latham, NY, and afterward was taken for arraignment in front of the Honorable Thomas Marcelle in Albany City Court. After arraignment, Mungeer was released pending his next court appearance in Albany County Superior Court on December 1, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

Unsplash" Wesley Tingey Unsplash" Wesley Tingey loading...

Mungeer was charged with the crime of Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony. An individual who is found guilty of Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree can expect a penalty or punishment of probation or even time in prison. The maximum sentence could be up to seven (7) years behind bars, but that can vary based on whether or not one has prior criminal record. Specifically, if one has committed a felony within a 10 year period, then that would mean they are subject to a minimum sentence of 2-4 years.

According to New York State Penal Law, there are multiple ways one can be charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree. One is if "when the value of the property exceeds three thousand dollars ($3,000), but does not exceed fifty-thousand dollars ($50,000)", or "if the property is an automated teller machine or the contents of an automated teller machine". Other ways and subsections further defining Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree can be seen in the New York State Penal Law link here.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.