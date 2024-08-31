Legendary Hudson Valley Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes Forever

Customers hoping to get one last taste of their favorite Hudson Valley restaurant have been left disappointed and confused after finding the doors locked for good.

Sadly, we've reported on several long-time restaurants that have decided to close up shop after decades, and in some cases generations, of serving Hudson Valley customers. Whenever one of these beloved businesses shuts down, customers are understandably upset that they'll never get to eat their favorite dish again.

One of the most recent restaurants to announce that they would be closing down was kind enough to give their customers a heads up, offering them one last chance to come in to enjoy a meal, use their gift certificates and properly say goodbye. Unfortunately, it appears that they've now gone back on their word and have abruptly shut down with no warning.

Hudson Valley Diners Upset Over Surprise Closing

Earlier this week we told you that the Gunk Haus in Highland, New York was sold. While there are plans for a new restaurant to take over the space, it is no longer expected to remain a German restaurant. Customers were devastated by the news, taking to social media to share their favorite memories of dining at the Gunk Hause over the past 14 years.

In a message to customers, owners of the Gunk Haus said they would "love nothing more (than) to spend our last few days with the people who made it all happen... you", explaining that the restaurant would remain open through September 1 so that everyone could come in for one last meal.

Unfortunately, those who planned to visit the Gunk Hause on Friday or Saturday to use up their gift certificates before the closing are now out of luck. The restaurant owners appear to have changed their minds and have already shut down for good. Calls to the restaurant now say that Thursday was the last day of operation and the restaurant will no longer accept reservations.

We spoke with one customer who was lucky enough to dine at the Gunk Haus before it suddenly shut down. They claim they were told by one of the owners that the reason for the abrupt change of plans was due to the fact that their chef had already left to take another job.

Whatever the reason, it appears that many long-time customers will no longer have the chance to enjoy that final meal at the Gunk Haus. Luckily, there are some other amazing German restaurants still left in the Hudson Valley that will be open this Oktoberfest season. Scroll down to check them out.

