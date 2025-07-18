Some people just don't ever learn their lesson. A recent series of arrests could cost a man from New York state both his driver's license and quite a large amount of cash.

Police say that a New York state man was arrested twice in just one week for driving under the influence of alcohol. Both times, the suspect was caught allegedly driving over twice the state's legal BAC limit, according to a recent police report.

The case once again draws attention to the number of repeat impaired driving offenders on our roads, and raises the question of if these drivers should have their license taken away permanently?

Back in January, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles had implemented a new rule that could mean drivers "permanently lose their driving privileges after four drug- or alcohol-related convictions or incidents, such as failure to submit to a chemical test."

New York State Man Arrested Twice For DWI In One Week

The Post Standard reports that a 40-year-old Mechanicville man was stopped early morning June 29 on State Route 67 in Malta. New York State Police say the suspect was taken into custody, where he recorded a 0.20% BAC.

However, the Standard says the very same suspect was stopped only six days later on I-87 in Moreau, where he was arrested for DWI, and transported to State Police barracks where he once again recorded a 0.20% BAC.

