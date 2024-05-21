End of An Era For Popular City of Pougheepsie Bar

25 Years Farewell Party Set for 51 Market Street spot. Formerly home to Mad Hatter and Union Tavern, its the current home of Refinery 51.

Oh, the Hudson Valley bar scene, what memories. I gotta say, as I get older, I'm not much into hitting the local area bars like I used to be. But at one time in my life, it was a lot of fun. Can't even begin count the number of times I used to hang out at bars regularly, not so much anymore. Only occasionally.

Back in the day, I remember the Cactus Club in Poughkeepsie was a popular spot for the classic rock crowd. The afternoon radio host in the 1990's would do live Friday afternoon broadcasts from that bar, and also for a time when it became Mad Hatter. Mad Hatter was wild at times, I witnessed some absolutely wild nights there, one in particular that I can't even write about here LOL, but I'll always recall that night and how crazy things got there. There's a great article here to check out on popular Hudson Valley clubs and bars from the past.

Refinery 51 took over for Union Tavern in Poughkeepsie back in the fall of 2021, and has been a local spot on Market Street and has been a favorite spot for people to meet friends before a show at the Bardavon next door, but sadly things are apparently coming to an end for Refinery 51.

End of An Era! 25 Years Farewell Party

While we aren't sure what will become of the spot at 51 Market Street in Poughkeepsie, Refinery 51 did take to social media this past week to announce a farewell party celebrating 25 years of Mad Hatter, Union Tavern and Refinery 51 on Saturday, June 1 at Refinery 51. The event will feature a DJ and is set to begin at 9pm. The flyer states, "join us for one final celebration as we say farewell to 51 Market Street, Poughkeepsie!"

