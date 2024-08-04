Ideal Conditions for Venomous Snakes in the Hudson Valley

The word seems to be getting out that the Hudson Valley is, in fact, home to venomous snakes. The Timber Rattlesnake and the Eastern Copperhead are the two venomous snakes you could encounter in the area.

Like most wildlife, these snakes have a season and a place where you're more likely to see them. Here's the tea.

Timber Rattlesnake Season in the Hudson Valley

Typically, Timber Rattlesnakes are active between the months of April and October. This is a fairly big range, however. So what are their ideal conditions and where are you most likely to run into them?

Timber Rattlesnake in the Hudson Valley

Ideal Conditions for Timber Rattlesnakes

These 3-4 foot long snakes first start waking up out of their dens in April, but for us in the Hudson Valley, you usually won't start seeing them emerge until mid-May when the temperatures really start to consistently warm up.

Male snakes are typically most active during the rattlesnake mating season, which starts early to mid-summer. The mating season will last into the Fall. They typically will be spotted on basking rocks taking in the heat and searching for a mate.

Females are a little less active during rattlesnake season. According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), pregnant rattlesnakes seek out "gestating habitats - open, rocky ledges where temperatures are higher for embryo development."

You'll start to see baby rattlesnakes between August and September in the Hudson Valley.

Known Rattlesnake Areas Near the Hudson Valley

There are a few spots where timber rattlesnakes tend to enjoy in and around the Hudson Valley. Most recently, rattlesnakes were spotted by hotel-goers in Lake George.

Read more about the Lake George breeding situation here: Is Lake George Now a Rattlesnake Breeding Ground?

In terms of local hikes, it is well-documented that rattlesnakes do like to hang out near Overlook Mountain in Woodstock, NY. The general rule of thumb is rattlesnakes enjoy hiding in rock crevasses, so if you're on a hike with many rock crevasses, there's a chance there may be rattlesnakes - or non-venomous snakes- nearby.

Below is a video of a time rattlesnake sighting in the Hudson Valley:

