A proposed law could had made all new homes built in New York state have follow additional requirements for safety purposes. However, critics say this could bump the cost of a home way up in an already expensive housing market.

According to Zillow, the average home in New York goes for $481,517, which is a 6.5% increase in the last year alone. As of late late 2024, the median home price in the United States was $419,200.

Proposed New York State Law Could Make Homes Safer, Though More Expensive

WWNY reports that a new law could require fire sprinklers to be installed in all new homes built in New York state. This would make New York only the third state in the country to require sprinklers, after California and Maryland.

WKBW reports that the New York State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council proposed that the mandate be put in place for all one- and two-family homes.

However, not all are so excited about the proposal. The New York State Builders Association estimates that the cost for new homes could skyrocket $20,000 to $30,000 more if the sprinklers are a requirement, according to WWNY.

The CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute told the Post that it is the "older homes that are the problem", and "mandating fire sprinklers in new homes are not really going to solve the issue."

A report, conducted by the Asterhill Research Company in 2024, found that none of the fire fatalities that occurred from 2019 to 2023 occurred in one- or two-family homes built after the year 2000.

New York Senator Joseph Griffo feels the law could put the cost of housing so out of reach for most, that it will continue the exodus of residents out of the state.

Supporters

Some, such as the President of Cortese Construction Services, told WKBW that in spite of the additional costs, fire suppression systems are an effective way in putting out fires quicker. The New York Post reports that the Firefighters Association of New York State also supports the measure.

The National Association of Home Builders says that back in 2021, New York passed a bill "requiring home builders to provide prospective purchasers with an estimate for installing an automatic fire sprinkler system in 1- and 2-unit homes.'