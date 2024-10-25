Almost two months to the day of an elaborate grand opening celebration, a Poughkeepsie restaurant now appears to be closed.

The abrupt closure has generated questions from customers who say they were given no warning that the doors would be shut this week and have not been able to contact the restaurant. The owner, however, claims in an online post that the business will be reopening at a future date.

Closed Poughkeepsie Restaurant Only Open for Two Months

In August it was announced that new owners would be taking over the former Amici's restaurant on 35 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. The space would be transformed into a buffet-style restaurant named Latin & Soul.

The restaurant's grand opening celebration was held on August 24 but by October 24, the Latin & Soul sign had been removed. Calls to the restaurant have revealed that the phone has been disconnected. The restaurant's website has also been taken offline.

The Rutigliano Archives The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The last posting on Latin & Soul's Instagram was made two weeks ago and has no mention of an upcoming closure. We did, however, find a message posted on the owners' personal Facebook account that claims the restaurant is temporarily closed "due to construction."

We reached out to the owner, Jeff Watkins, about the closure but have yet to receive a response. The message on Watkin's personal page thanks his customers for their "incredible support" and indicates that the restaurant will reopen, but a date is still to be announced.

We will update this story with more information if the owner responds to our request for comment.

