Poughkeepsie Police Officers Injured In New Year’s Eve Dispute

New Year's Eve is normally an incredibly active night for law enforcment as citizens across the country are busy partying the night away while welcoming in the New Year. Well over the holiday weekend two local police officers were tasked with tending to a New Year's Eve call, however this one came in well before the festivities began.

New Year's Eve Domestic Dispute in Poughkeepsie

The call came into the City of Poughkeepsie Police on Sunday morning December 31. According to the post on the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's Facebook page, multiple units responded to a residence on N. Bridge Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found the individual at the center of the dispute.

That individual was identified as 43 year old, Shanteek Gaines and officers on the scene attempted to take him into custody. That is when the situation escalated. According to the post, when officers attempted to take Gaines in on "domestic related charges" he became violent and resisted arrest.

The post goes on to state that Gaines began "fighting and biting" by fighting and biting the officers. Around this time is when additional officers arrived on the scene and with additional officers, they were able to successfully take Gaines into custody. During the altercation, two officers were injured and later required medical treatment.

Officer Injuries and Charges Against the Accused

Following the violent incident the injured officers were taken to get medical treatment. One of the officers is believed to have suffered a broken hand in the scrum while the other officer reportedly was given a tetanus shot after being bitten by the suspect.

Following the events of the incident, Shanteek Gaines is now facing numerous charges against him. These charges would include Felony Assault in the 2nd Degree as well as misdemeanor charges for Harassment, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Resisting Arrest, all in the 1st degree.

Gaines was processed and the latest update was that he is currently being held for his pending arraignment.

