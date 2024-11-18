Quirky Celebrity’s Former Poughkeepsie Home Gets Historic Marker

A house in the City of Poughkeepsie will receive a historical marker thanks to some local school children who petitioned to honor its quirky former occupant.

The Hudson Valley is home to some historically significant sites. From George Washington to FDR, many significant figures who shaped our nation have called the Hudson Valley their home.

And then there's the guy who lived on Delano Street in Poughkeepsie.

Students Petition for Historical Marker

Two years ago, students in Robert McHugh's AP History class began a quest to honor the historical figures of the Hudson Valley who had somehow fallen through the cracks. The blue and yellow markers found across the Hudson Valley that point out areas of historical significance were first installed by New York State in the 1930s. McHugh explains that by the 1950s the program had somewhat petered out which is why so many of the signs are focused on political and military history.

McHugh, who is involved the the historical society in Millbrook, explained to his class that because most of the markers were erected so long ago, they failed to represent many cultural figures and events from the last century. The signs also widely ignored traditionally marginalized people who've been left out of the narrative for generations.

After taking their U.S. History AP exam, the students at Arlington High School had another month left of school, so McHugh decided to make the most of their time together and see if the class could bring recognition to some of the overlooked Hudson Valley historical figures.

Arlington High School Students Petition to Recognize Poughkeepsie Figure

McHugh's class learned about the Pomeroy Foundation, which awards grants in New York State to community groups who want to install historic markers. But before they could get started with the process of petitioning the foundation, they needed to decide on a person or place that was deserving of a marker.

After researching historical figures in Dutchess County, the students decided to focus on honoring film director, Ed Wood. Wood, known for his campy, low-budget sci-fi films of the 1950s, was born in the City of Poughkeepsie. In fact, the first movie he ever made was of the Hindenburg flying down the Hudson River before its fateful explosion in New Jersey. The footage was shot on a camera he received for his 12th birthday.

Wood was famously portrayed by Johnny Depp in a 2010 film directed by Tim Burton. The film brought attention to the Poughkeepsie native and sparked interest in erecting a statue in his honor. Attempts to honor the Plan 9 From Outer Space director, however, never came to fruition.

After compiling documentation about the filmmaker's childhood in Poughkeepsie, the Arlington High School history students received permission from the owners of Ed Wood's former home at 35 Delano Street to apply for a historical marker.

The class was delighted to learn that all of their work had paid off when they received approval from the Pomeroy Foundation. A sign was created and will be installed ahead of a ceremony on Wednesday.

The class has also received funding for markers commemorating historic one-room schoolhouses in Beacon and LaGrange, the Poughkeepsie Almshouse, the Dutchess Turnpike and Eddie Collins, a second baseman from Millerton with the nickname "Cocky" who played in the major leagues from 1906 to 1930.

Those interested in seeing the Ed Wood marker are welcome to attend the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, November 20 at 3:30 at 35 Delano Street in Poughkeepsie.

