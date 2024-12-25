A post office employee in New York state was indicted after police said he ran a scheme that involved stealing stamps for over two years. Finger Lakes 1 reports that the man is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, as well as a fine of up to $1 million, and up to five years of supervised release.

The charges come after a federal investigation that involved the Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

This is the second major story in the state involving a post office employee recently. In November, WKTV had reported that a Rome, NY man was accused of selling crack cocaine from the Herkimer Post Office, where he was working at the time.

The Herkimer Police Department said the suspect sold the narcotics while he "was on-duty at the Post Office over the past few months." WKTV reports that the suspect was found to be in possession of seven grams of crack cocaine.

Post Office Manger in New York State Indicted For Stealing $81K In Stamps

Finger Lakes 1 reposts that a federal indictment was filed against a 56-year-old man, who was working as the station manager of the DeWitt Post Office. The manager is accused of "stealing $81,553.94 worth of stamps and falsifying postal records to cover up the theft", according to the indictment.

The charges say that the man allegedly "committed wire fraud, misappropriation of postal funds, and submitted false entries and reports". The suspect has served as the post office manager since 2012, with the alleged crimes taking place from between January 2021 and March 2023, according to Finger Lakes1.

See Also: New York Postal Worker Allegedly Delivered Mail Drunk, Fell Out of Moving Mail Truck

A press release from the U.S. Justice Department says that the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG) is investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tamara B. Thomson and Michael F. Perry.