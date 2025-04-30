The headline here pretty much says it all, as police in Putnam County were successful in seizing approximately five (5) kilo's of cocaine following a traffic stop that took place recently in Putnam County. Needless to say but the suspects who were caught with the illegal narcotics were also taken into custody.

Traffic Bust in Putnam County

While news of the major bust has only recently begun to circulate, the ordeal itself took place roughly 3-weeks ago on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Details on the encounter were just issued in a press release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to that press release, it was approximately 6:40pm when members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Narcotics Enforcement Unit, identified and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling through the Town of Southeast. Officers on scene began their investigation by identifying the two occupants of the vehicle.

The occupants were identified as 25-year old Christopher Colon-Diaz, of Springfield, Massachusetts and 22-year old Joshua Rosario-Pabon, of Holyoke, Massachusetts. Officers conducted a search and quickly were able to make the motherload discovery of the 5 kilo's of cocaine and also found a quantity of oxycodone.

It was revealed that the Massachusetts men were heading back north to their destination of Springfield, Massachusetts after having been in Paterson, New Jersey. Both Colon-Diaz and Rosario-Pabon were then taken into custody without incident.

5 Kilo's Worth of Charges

Following their arrest, both suspects were charged accordingly with the crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Class A and B felonies.

Later on both Colon-Diaz and Rosario-Pabon were arraigned in the Town of Southeast Court. Following their arraignment, both were ordered to be held in police custody without bail. According to the press release, there is no scheduled date upon which both are expected to be back in court.

