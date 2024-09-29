Popular Hudson Valley Smoke Shop Shut Down

A popular Pleasant Valley smoke shop has reportedly now been shut down by the state. The shop, Up in Smoke, has allegedly violated a major cannabis law.

Signs posted to the business Up in Smoke located at 1539 Main St in Pleasant Valley, NY alerted customers of the business being shut down.

The business made headlines when it was vandalized back in April with someone scrawling sayings like "illegal Weed Shop" and "Fake Weed" all over the front window of the business. A Google search of the business lists it as "Temporarily Closed".

A source who chose to remain anonymous tells us they allegedly witnessed a raid on Tuesday afternoon around 1 pm when cops reportedly shut down the business.

A notice posted to the business Up in Smoke in Pleasant Valley states,

"Warning: This Business is Sealed By Order of the Cannabis Control Board. Illicit Cannabis Seized."

It goes on to say that in accordance with the New York State Cannabis Law and Regulations, illicit cannabis was seized and the location is ordered to close and cease the sail of unapproved and unauthorized cannabis products.

It also states that the illicit cannabis products have not been tested or approved by the Office of Cannabis Management and can pose a threat to public health and safety.

A violation notice was also posted by the Office of Cannabis Management letting the owner of the business know of the charges including the charge of products not tested or labeled lawfully.

