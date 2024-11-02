Plans Changed for Shuttered Hudson Valley Diner

A dilapidated Hudson Valley diner that closed over six years ago is still vacant, but maybe not for much longer.

It's one thing for a town to lose a beloved restaurant. It's another for that restaurant to sit in disrepair for over a half-decade. Unfortunately, that's the situation some Hudson Valley residents have been watching after a local diner served its last breakfast in 2018.

Lots of paperwork, planning and approvals are needed to transform an old building into something new. Cutting through all of that red tape can take so much time that plans can change or be completely canceled during the process.

Plans Appear to Change for New Paltz, New York Diner

In 2021 it was reported that the College Diner on Route 299 in New Paltz would be purchased by the Hudson Valley Credit Union and turned into a new branch. For the next year, plans were drawn up and submitted to the Town of New Paltz for approval. That approval came almost an entire year later when the project was given the green light.

Now, two years after that, it appears that the Hudson Valley Credit Union has abandoned those plans. On Thursday, the former College Diner was once again put back up on the market.

New Paltz's College Diner Goes Back on the Market

This week, the 500 Main Street property was relisted for $2.3 million. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services says the diner and its 2.1-acre lot are both currently available.

It's unclear what happened, but it now appears that the Hudson Valley Credit Union project has been canceled. While it looks like the former diner will be sitting empty for a little while longer, the high-traffic location will likely be snatched up soon. Its busy New Paltz location and proximity to the New York State Thruway make it an attractive spot for prospective businesses.

