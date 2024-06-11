Pistachio ice cream is a popular flavor available at most creameries, made with either real pistachio nuts or flavoring. However, one New York woman felt a bit cheated when she learned one well-known parlor chain may not be using actual pistachios in their pistachio ice cream.

Now, ABC News is reporting that the woman has filed a class action lawsuit against this ice cream franchise, alleging certain flavors that “do not contain their represented ingredients.

Cold Stone in New York

Cold Stone Creamery is known for their wide variety of ice cream, as well as other desserts and drinks such as; ice cream cakes, pies, cookie sandwiches, smoothies, shakes, and iced or blended coffee drinks.

Cold Stone has 36 locations across New York state, according to ScrapeHero. They have stores in Fishkill, Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Scarsdale, White Plains, and Baldwin Place.

Long Island Woman Accused Creamery of Not Using Real Ingredients in Certain Flavors

ABC is reporting that a federal judge in New York will allow a class action lawsuit, filed by a Levittown woman against Cold Stone Creamery, to move forward.

The case accuses the ice cream chain of not using real pistachios in their pistachio ice cream, and instead using a "flavoring" as a substitute, according to the company's website.

The plaintiff claims she visited the Cold Stone in Levittown "in or around July 2022", as the class action suit says she "reasonably believed that the Pistachio ice cream she purchased from defendant contained pistachio."

ABC News says that the woman points to other ice cream companies, like Haagen-Dazs, as examples of establishments who use real pistachios. The lawsuit also takes aim at some of the ingredients used in Cold Stone's other flavors, such as; mango, coconut, orange, mint, butter pecan ice creams and its orange sorbet.

