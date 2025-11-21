Strange Colors on NY Bridges This Week Have a Powerful Meaning

If you’ve driven past the Mid-Hudson Bridge this week, you may have noticed an unusual pattern of lights.

New York’s landmarks change colors all the time. We’ve seen the Walkway brighten up in green for St. Patrick’s Day, Niagara Falls shine purple to honor epilepsy awareness, and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge light red for the American Red Cross. Even the Empire State Plaza in Albany has its own rotation for everything from breast cancer awareness to hometown sports victories.

Why Are New York Landmarks Lit in Pink, White and Blue?

This week’s colors are tied to something more solemn. Governor Kathy Hochul ordered 16 landmarks across the state to illuminate in the colors of the transgender pride flag in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Thursday. The Mid-Hudson Bridge, Niagara Falls, One World Trade Center, the Kosciuszko Bridge and Grand Central Terminal’s Pershing Square Viaduct are among the locations participating.

The state also raised the transgender flag over the Capitol in Albany, marking the day as part of November’s official Transgender Awareness Month.

Honoring Lives Lost to Violence

Transgender Day of Remembrance recognizes those who have been killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. Governor Hochul said the display honors the memory of transgender New Yorkers whose lives were tragically cut short and reaffirms the state’s commitment to preventing gender-based violence.

Earlier this year, the governor expanded the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund to more than $15 million, making it the largest fund of its kind in the country. The state also secured nearly a million dollars in workforce development grants to help transgender and nonbinary New Yorkers gain access to careers and support services.

