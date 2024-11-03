Humans are not the only stars of social media who can gain a huge audience. Many accounts dedicated to pets and wildlife have attracted millions of followers across many internet platforms through the years.

One such online star is a pet squirrel from New York state named Peanut. However, officials from the state recently seized Peanut, as well as a pet racoon from a New York home, after officials claim they received a number of complaints. Now, the squirrel's owner is fighting for their return, and says the department plans to euthanize Peanut.

New York State DEC Seizes Pet Squirrel Who Became Social Media Star

WETM reports that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials seized a pet gray squirrel named Peanut (aka P'Nut), and a racoon, from a home in Pine City Wednesday morning.

A post from the animal's owner on Peanut's Instagram account says the squirrel was taken by the DEC who after served a warrant, to the home outside Elmira, after receiving complaints of “unlawfully possessed” animals.

A representative from the NY State DEC told WETM that they did, in fact, take the squirrel and racoon, though have not provided too much more detail. The DEC did state though that the animals were seized in coordination with Chemung County Health Department “due to the presence of a rabis vector species in the home.”

The DEC has not said anything regarding if the animals would be euthanized, according to The New York Post. Under current New York state guidelines, "possession of wildlife is prohibited in New York State except under license from DEC."

Peanut the Squirrel Becomes a Local Internet Star

The Post says that the animals' owner, Mark Longo, moved from Connecticut to the Elmira area last year to to start an animal sanctuary in Peanut's honor. .

Longo had adopted Peanut after the squirrel’s mother was hit by a car, and has been his guardian for the past seven years, according to the accounts. He has since posted pictures and videos of Peanut's daily activities, garnering a very large social media following.

As of this writing, the account Peanut the Squirrel currently has more than 532,000 followers on Instagram, and A Squirrel Named Peanut has more than 423,000 followers on Facebook, reports WETM. Longo has started an online petition to return Peanut (and Fred the racoon) to their home, according to The New York Post.

