Airline Apologizes After Passengers Spend 6 Hours on NY Tarmac

The incident occurred this week at Albany International Airport with passengers chanting "let us off".

yahoo! news reports that Allegiant flight 848 had left the gate for deicing behind schedule, before a planned three-hour journey from New York to Punta Gorda, Florida. when the flight was forced to return to the gate once crew members “timed out” and reached their legal limit for time flown in 24 hours.

Passengers onboard an Allegiant Air flight chanted “let us off” after being stranded on the tarmac at Albany International Airport for six hours on Monday, Feb, 17. Flight 848 had been scheduled to board from 12.15pm. Those on board said the aircraft switched between three to four gates before passengers entered the cabin at around 3.30pm.

The flight was eventually cancelled and finally disembarked at 10.15pm local time. Passengers told CBS6 that they were denied water during the six-hour ordeal. The airline blamed bad “weather conditions” and “intermittent power outages” at Albany airport for the lengthy departure delay.

A spokesperson for Allegiant Air said in a statement to CBS6: “Due to severe weather conditions and intermittent power outages at the airport earlier today, several flights departing Albany experienced delays throughout the day. This caused a ripple effect with arriving flights, which have had to wait for available gate space before passengers could deplane.

The spokesperson added: “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this caused our passengers. We know disruptions to travel plans can be frustrating and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding.” The airline has since offered affected passengers a refund for the cancelled flight, an additional $200 and a $150 voucher for future travel as a “gesture of goodwill”

Personally, its incidents like this and the recent rash of plane crashes that will likely keep me from flying in the near future. If I can get there by car, that's how I'm traveling.

