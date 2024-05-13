Controversial Beverage Sold in NY Being Discontinued by Popular Restaurant Chain

One of America's most well-known and popular fast food chains has finally made a decision regarding an item on their menu that went viral for all the wrong reasons. That restaurant chain would be Panera Bread and the viral menu item is none other than their Charged Lemonades.

Panera Bread To Acquire Au Bon Pain Bakery Chain Getty Images loading...

Panera Bread Charged Sips

For those that were unaware, Panera Bread has faced scrutiny in recent months because of their Charged Lemonade beverages. The drinks on the website are advertised in three different flavors, Blood Orange Charged Splash, Strawberry Lemon Mint, and Mango Yuzu Citrus.

Panera Poughkeepsie Middletown Kingston Fishkill Getty Images loading...

The 'charged' part of the beverage's name comes from the fact that these beverages are highly caffeinated. The beverages can be had in either a regular or large size, that's between 20-30 ounces.

Panera Bread's Website states that their 'Charged Sips' are...

Naturally flavored and plant based Charged Sips, with ice, contain 155-302mg of CAFFEINE. Consume in moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women.

According to information from the Mayo Clinic regarding nutrition and healthy eating, the maximum amount of caffeine that an individual can consume in a single day is 400 milligrams (mg). That amount is equivalent to roughly 4 cups of coffee. While caffeine can provide a boost, too much caffeine can cause health problems and possibly death.

Get our free mobile app

Powered Down and All Squeezed Out

The scrutiny surrounding Panera Bread and their Charged Sips comes from recent lawsuits filed against the company where it is alleged that the caffeinated beverages contributed to the deaths of two people and caused "permanent cardiac injuries" to a third.

An Image of a lawsuit Ulf Wittrock loading...

According to Forbes, the first lawsuit came in October of 2022 alleging that 21-year-old Sarah Katz suffered cardiac arrest and died after having one of the drinks. It was also stated that Katz suffered from QT syndrome a heart condition that causes potentially life-threatening fast and irregular heartbeats.

Katz reportedly took medication and limited her caffeine intake due to the condition.

Unsplash: jessie orrico-jessedo81 Unsplash: jessie orrico-jessedo81 loading...

It's stated that it was after the first lawsuit that Panera introduced the warnings for the charged beverages.

Later in 2022, it was alleged that a Florida man by the name of Dennis Brown suffered cardiac arrest and died after drinking three (3) of the charged beverages, leading to a second lawsuit, and then in January of 2023, a third lawsuit was filed after Lauren Skerritt, a 28-year-old woman in Rhode Island alleged that the beverage lead to "permanent cardiac injuries".

Get our free mobile app

Over the months since the lawsuits had been filed, Panera Bread has given consideration to what the future of the charged beverages would be. The future now seems to be clear as Panera Bread has announced that the drinks will soon no longer be available for purchase.

Currently, the exact time of when they will be officially removed has not been stated.

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

The 3 Least Trusted Restaurants In New York State You may be shocked to learn that the three least trusted eateries in the United States have many locations across New York State.