Adams Saves the Day For Popular Hot Dog Truck

An area favorite for hot dogs has reopened just in time for the busy Labor Day weekend, thanks to help from Adams Fairacre Farms.

Pam's Bun 'N' Run is a popular spot for hot dogs in the Hudson Valley. Its one of many great spots in the area that has been around for decades, that has supplied fans of hot dogs with delicious dogs. Pam's Bun 'N' Run in Pleasant Valley has been serving for over 35 years, having been established in 1986. The hot dog truck sits near the creek on Rt 44.

Pam's Bun 'N' Run always makes our list of Best Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots, as its always been on of the favorites in the area. Fans of Pam's probably noticed that the truck hadn't been open in about a month serving up those great dogs and if you follow the business on Facebook you would know the reason why.

Food recalls have been in the news a lot lately from Boars Head recalling over 7 million pounds of deli meat last month to another story about nearly 7,000 pounds of hot dogs recalled. Back on July 30, Pam's Bun 'N' Run posted that they would be closed due to "precautionary recall of her product" and she had hoped to see everyone soon.

Well a month later, some good news for fans of Pam's. as the truck is back open for business thanks to help from another popular area business, Adams Fairacre Farms.

Pam took to social media to explain the recent month long closure of the hot dog truck and to thank all her valued customers along with Adams Fairacre Farms staff, meat manager Bob DeWitt and Adams owner Steve Adams for helping find a temporary replacement hot dog so that she could reopen for business.

To my valued customers,

I was closed for 4 weeks, because I was unable to get hotdogs. My hotdogs were recalled even though they were NOT linked to any foodborne illness. As a precaution, they were recalled because they were produced at the same place as other contaminated food. The wonderful people at Adams Fairacre Farms learned of my situation and contacted me. They were confident that they could help me find a temporary replacement (hotdog). I am so grateful to Bob DeWitt (the meat manager) and Steve Adams (owner) for taking the time to care about me. Their generosity is way above and beyond! I will forever be grateful to them. -Pam's Bun 'N' Run

The posting received over 300 reactions and many positive comments from loyal customers happy to see Pam's Bun 'N' Run back up and running and noting that its great to see local businesses helping each other out in times of need.

Congrats to Pam's Bun 'N' Run for on their reopening and kudos to Adams Fairacre Farms for coming in and helping out another community institution.

