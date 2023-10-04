Just after the clock struck midnight and Monday night turned into Tuesday morning, sirens began to ring out to local fire departments throughout the Mount Kisco area. The sirens were in response to a fire that ignited at a Mount Kisco area market.

In order to get the blaze under control, it took the collaborative efforts of several local fire departments that assembled and converged on the scene.

Mast Market Fire in Mount Kisco

The Tuesday morning fire in Mount Kisco sparked up at the popular local business, the Mast Market. The fire at the residence, located on 92 South Moger Avenue was quickly upgraded to a 3-alarm fire due to the size of the property. According to the Mount Kisco Fire Department representatives and responders from Bedford Hills, Chappaqua, Katonah, Millwood Briarcliff, Yorktown, and Valhalla all arrived on the scene to help in handling the blaze.

In a report from News 12: Westchester, it stated that the initial reports are that the fire started in a storage area of the commercial building before it spread causing damage to the market, cafe and the Mast Brothers Chocolate manufacturing building. It is believed that there was no foul play in what caused the fire.

While firefighters were dealing with the blaze, South Moger Avenue was closed down in both directions. In addition, apartments located in the area near the blaze were also evacuated as an extra precaution but were later deemed to be safe. Most importantly, no people were hurt in the event.

Multiple reports credited the firefighters on scene for their handling of the situation. A report from The Examiner News stated...

Observers hailed the collaborative response of the fire departments, noting how the swift action likely prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring residential units.

As the morning hours rolled on, firefighters were able to put an end to the blaze. Precautionary measures were taken even after the fire was put out as firefighters stayed on the scene to make sure the fire did not reignite.

Mast Market Background

The Mast Market has become a popular attraction in recent years. According to Westchester Magazine, the owners of the establishment Rick and Michael Mast moved their business from Brooklyn to the 10,000-square-foot residence in Mount Kisco in 2019. When the Mast Market moved in, they took over the space previously owned by Heller's Shoes, a company that had been in business for 57 years before its closing.

Since then, the Mast Brothers and their market have blended seamlessly into the Mount Kisco community.

The Mast Market website describes the business as...

Neighborhood organic market and cafe with indoor and outdoor seating. Enjoy coffee, tea, & hot cocoa with freshly baked pastries while you shop for your everyday essentials for sustainable living. Guests can view what goes on in our central kitchen, coffee roastery, mill, and chocolate factory through our open windows surrounding the market.

The Mast Market has also received some of the highest praises possible, including from the one and only Martha Stewart. The company website proudly displays Stewarts' words calling the Mast Market "...a very good thing."

Due to the damage caused by the fire as well as water damage, it is estimated that the Mast Market will be closed for an extended period of time however both owners have expressed that they do intend to have the damage repaired and the business rebuilt.

