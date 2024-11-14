Did anyone happen to witness this? A resident living in the Poughkeepsie area of Dutchess County said they saw something fly over their property that has left them a bit baffled. The alleged incident happened late afternoon November 3, according to the filing by the resident.

The report, filed to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center, could very well be a simple case of someone nearby flying a drone. However, the witness describes the object as small and spherical, and over with silent propulsion.

Websites like Wevolver advertise spherical drones that can "land and take-off from any orientation and come into contact with objects without putting the propellers at risk." These sort of drones are often used in complex environments, "such as buildings, caves or tunnels", according the website's description.

New York State Resident Observes Metallic Sphere That Flew Over Property in Poughkeepsie

A resident living in Poughkeepsie filed a report to the NUFORC, clawing they observed a "small metallic sphere fly low directly overhead." The object traveled at an estimated speed of around 60 MPH, according to the report, and was observed at a distance f 300 feet or less.

The entry into the NUFORC's database is relatively short, but furthered described the encounter as an object that had "silent propulsion"- that "flew in a straight line parallel to the power lines" The object's speed was described as "constant and not so fast", as it flew directly overhead.

Other Reports From the Poughkeepsie/Mid-Hudson Area?

Many sightings of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere. However, a somewhat similar report from Poughkeepsie happened in early September.

The report says the person "was observing the sky from the roof of my apartment building in Poughkeepsie, looking toward the Mid-Hudson bridge". The report says they spotted a black colored craft that was shaped like a chevron, or this shape...￣V￣.

The resident says they "initially thought it may be a bird or a drone, but was far too large" They went on to say that "the craft would descend a bit, then "jump" back up a little, then descend a little more, jump up, and descend again until it disappeared behind the mountains."

New York Still One of Leading States For UFO Reports

New York state has seen another busy year for sightings of alleged discs, orbs, and other unexplained airborne objects, One such report even claimed they witnessed an actual human abduction by an unidentified craft in May 2024, though there is absolutely no credible basis to this claim.

