Yonkers Public Schools confirmed the decision following inappropriate posts on social media.

In a story published by Yonkers Voice News sourced from msn.com, an interim Principal from Montessori School 31 in Yonkers, NY has been placed on administrative leave following allegations that she posted inappropriate content on social media via an OnlyFans account.

What Is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a British subscription-based video on demand service and social media network. It acts as a video hosting service, allowing content creators to upload videos and garner subscribers to their content. As such, it is part of the creator economy. Subscribers pay creators in monthly installments, in one-time tips, or via pay-per-view. The company takes 20% of these fees.

OnlyFans is mainly used by pornographic creators, both amateur and professional, but it also has a market with other content creators—including chefs, fitness trainers, and musicians. As of May 2023, OnlyFans had 3 million registered creators and 220 million registered consumers

Yonkers School Takes Action Regarding Interim Principal's OnlyFans

Yonkers Public Schools has confirmed that former interim Principal Kim Urban has been placed on administrative leave following allegations that she posted inappropriate content on social media via OnlyFans.

Yonkers Public Schools (also known as Yonkers City School District) is a school district that serves all of Yonkers, New York, (Westchester County). It is governed by a mayorally appointed Board of Trustees. Montessori School 31 where Urban was interim principal since September is an elementary school that has students from pre-K through 6th grade.

The district released a statement saying that Urban will not be able to work again as a principal within the district. The school has appointed Rita Moorehead as interim principal for now as they have begun a comprehensive search to find a replacement.

Yonkers Voice News states in their social media posting that the issue was not with the photos posted below (from Facebook) but with hardcore context from Urban's OnlyFans account that cannot be shown on Facebook or Instagram.

*If you can't see posting below you can link to it here

