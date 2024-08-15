Another ‘Old-School’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closing For Good

One of the last original businesses in what has become a trendy and touristy corner of the Hudson Valley is saying farewell.

It's probably just a matter of weeks before signs go up advertising the new rhubarb soda bar, goat yoga studio or artisanal vegan meatloaf shop that will take over the storefront of a Beacon, New York mainstay.

Main Street in Beacon looks nothing like it did just a decade ago, and for the most part that's a good thing. Tourism has brought in tons of money and interest in an area of the Hudson Valley that was once forgotten about. The revitalization of Beacon was just the beginning, as other quaint Hudson Valley towns have seen a resurgence as more and more city dwellers realize that they can work remotely and enjoy a more relaxed life up north.

One downside to this transformation is the loss of some legendary businesses that have had trouble navigating the major changes in not only the local economy but also the restaurant industry itself.

Beacon, New York Loses Iconic Landmarks

We found out earlier this year that Max's on Main in Beacon was permanently shutting its doors. Now, another favorite Beacon eatery has decided to close up shop.

Homespun Foods announced this week that it was "saying goodbye" to its customers and shutting its doors. Established in 2006 by Jessica Reisman, Homespun has been a favorite of locals for its fresh, homemade food. Salads, sandwiches and some of the most incredible soups in the Hudson Valley have been comforting customers for almost two decades.

Not only has Homespun been a great place to eat, but it's also served as a community gathering place. In a message to customers, Homespun's current owner, Joe Robitaille, says he is most proud of creating a "caring, authentic space where people can feel truly welcome."

When is Homespun in Beacon, New York Closing?

Homespun's last day will be Sunday, August 18. Robitaille is encouraging customers to offer whatever business takes over the same love and support that Homespun has received over the past two decades.

