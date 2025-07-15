They say don't get caught with your pants down. However, one man from New York's upper Hudson Valley area allegedly was "observed multiple times" exposing himself in public, according to a police report. The alleged crime was reported to have taken place near an area were thousands of commenters travel on a daily basis.

The suspect is now facing a charge of misdemeanor public lewdness, says officials.

Elderly Man in New York's Hudson Valley Arrested After Being Seen With His Pants Down

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 10, at approximately 2:20 PM., troopers from the Livingston barracks responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Ghent Overlook, located near the intersection of the Taconic State Parkway and State Route 217 in the Town of Ghent.

Responding Troopers said they were informed that a male individual had been observed multiple times in the wooded area near the overlook with his pants down.

Following an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, an 84-year-old man from Hillsdale was arrested July 11. State Police say that the suspect has been charged with public lewdness, for intentionally exposing his private parts in a public place.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before the Town of Ghent Court in August, according to New York State Police.

