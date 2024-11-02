Hudson Valley Oil Delivery Driver Gets Trapped Under Truck

An oil delivery man was hospitalized after a freak accident on Halloween.

On the morning of Thursday, October 31, police responded to an emergency at a Hudson Valley home involving an oil company employee. According to a press release, the incident occurred at 9:30am after fuel oil was delivered to a residence.

Police say they discovered an unconscious man with multiple injuries stuck underneath a commercial oil delivery truck. Strangely enough, this was the second incidence of a person being trapped under a truck this week.

Second Person Pinned Under Truck This Week

The first incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when police were called to Tilly's Diner in Monticello after a 70-year-old customer got run over by his own vehicle and dragged across the parking lot. In that accident, the elderly man reportedly got out of his own truck to inspect the rear end when the vehicle accelerated in reverse.

Oil Delivery Man Pinned Under His Own Truck

Thursday's incident appears to be similar to the accident in Monticello. After an investigation by the Haverstraw Police, it was determined that the man was securing a hose to the back of his truck after a delivery to a home on Buckingham Court in Pomona. The report says the truck was parked on a hill and began to roll backward while the man was directly behind it.

Fire and EMS personnel were able to rescue the driver from under the truck and transport him to Westchester Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

The Department of Transportation is inspecting the vehicle to find the cause of the accident.

