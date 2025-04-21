Residents in portions of New York State are trying to identify several seen falling from the sky. Descriptions of the incident from the residents make it sound like this could be the work of fighter jets. Or, was it the Lyrids meteor shower? Or, something else?

NASA had reported that the Lyrids meteor shower will peak from late evening April 21, until dawn April 22. However, the entire duration of the event is from April 17 to April 26.

The Lyrids don’t normally leave those long, glowing dust trains behind them as they fall through the Earth's atmosphere, but they can produce the occasional bright flash called a fireball, says NASA.

However, the objects that were seen in the before sundown, while it was still light out.

Objects Leaving Contrails Seen Streaking Across Parts Of New York State

WIVT/WBGH reports that residents said they witnessed "multiple objects" that were seen falling out of the sky Thursday evening over Conklin, New York. News 43 reports that "at least four separate objects were seen streaking downward through the setting sky".

Resident say that each individual object had its own contrail trailing behind them. The objects were seen around d 7:30 PM Thursday. Sources say the Federal Aviation Administration was contacted.

Did A Meteor Explode Over New York State Back in 2019?

It was a quiet Sunday night near Saratoga Springs, when all of a sudden, at around 10:43 P.M., a loud explosion was heard. Residents across the area reported the loud noise that shook houses, as the night sky reportedly lit up around them.

Some say the sky even took on a brief greenish glow.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's office says on their social media page that reports came in from Edinburg, Providence, Galway, Greenfield, Milton and Ballston Spa.

Local officials say no damage was reported. The National Grid reported that no transformers exploded. The Federal Aviation Administration said there were no issues with any nearby aircraft.

There was also no bad weather anywhere near the area as well, according to the National Weather Service.

Spectrum News says the Saratoga sheriff's office has also been in contact with the West Milton Naval Base and even the FBI, and there are still no answers.

