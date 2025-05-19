Are we being visited by beings from another world, or is there a far more plausible explanation for all of this? Another witness in in the state of New York has reported something in the sky that they can not make much sense of. This follows a string of recent reports from the across the state, detailing bizarre things from above.

New York state has once again seen another busy year for sightings of alleged discs, orbs, and other unexplained airborne objects, One such report even claimed they witnessed an actual human abduction by an unidentified craft in May 2024, though there is absolutely no credible basis to this claim.

New York State Resident Describes Black Disc-Shaped Object In the Sky

One of the latest filings to the National Unidentified Flying Object Recording Center is from an alleged encounter in Painted Post, New York, from late May 2. The witness says they saw something flying in the sky that was roughly the size of a car, that they describe as a black disk with no lights.

The person told the NUFORC that they observed a "black disc-shaped object flying in a perfectly straight line across the sky".

They go on to claim that it moved at a constant speed, made no sound, had no lights, and showed no fluctuation or wobble. If true, this would rule out a bird, drone, or conventional aircraft.

The report says that the strange object "passed through the low clouds and disappeared into one after a few seconds". The resident say that the object was "very round and moved smoothly with no visible means of propulsion."