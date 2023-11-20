Police say a man from New York State is facing a number of charges, after leading officials on a chase after attempting to steal a cash register. Authorities say the suspect ended up crashing his vehicle into a house before fleeing on foot.

According to police, this same suspect is also considered a person of interest in several other recent thefts.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, the holidays are a time of year when local crime rates tend to spike. According to 2020 numbers from Alarms.org, New York State ranked 22nd in the nation for holiday crime rates.

Experts say the rise in crime near the holidays can be linked to "people carrying more cash and homes filled with expensive gifts"

New York State Man Allegedly Tried to Steal Stewart's Cash Register, And Then Fled

The Schenectady Police Department said that a 39-year-old suspect tried to steal a cash register from a Stewart's Shop, but was unsuccessful. CBS reports that the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle but eventually crashed into a vacant house in Schenectady.

See Also: What's the Most Powerful Earthquake to Ever Strike New York State?

Police say the man tried to run from on foot, but was found behind another house. Police say the suspect was arrested and charged with several crimes, including attempted robbery, and unlawful fleeing.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 17, 2023 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

New York State Man Flees Police, Son With Same Name Gets Arrested Instead

An attempted escape by snowmobile not only landed one New York state man behind bars but his son as well. The thing is, the son didn't even attempt to flee the police that particular night.

According to officials, both the father and son share the same name And apparently, they also share the same knack for breaking the law, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says they tried to stop a 50-year-old man riding a snowmobile one night in January 2022. The chase led off the main road, as the suspect took the snowmobile through the backwoods and countryside, and eventually into a housing development. When police finally caught up with the snowmobile, they found the vehicle parked in the driveway of a local home.

As it turns out, officials ended up finding a 26-year-old man from Lee, NY, who they mistakenly identified as the driver of the escaped snowmobile. However, it looks like Junior has an active warrant out from another town, according to police

Syracuse.com says both men turned themselves in at the sheriff’s office Thursday, The father was issued five tickets and released. The son was taken to the Oneida County Jail for the other unspecified crime, according to police. Must run in the family?