Sometimes little engines can indeed do big things. However, putting yourself and others on the road in potential great danger is not the way to go about it.

Police say that a woman who was caught driving at an excessive speed had quite the excuse for law enforcement. The New York woman was busted on one of the busiest highways in the region, allegedly speeding with a small child in the vehicle, says cops.

The woman is facing multiple charges, including second-degree reckless endangerment, according to The Hartford Courant.

New York Woman Going 102 MPH Told Police She Was Late For Thomas the Train Event

The Hartford Courant reports that a 37-year-old woman was allegedly recorded by state police driving 102 mph on Interstate 95 Sunday morning. The Brooklyn woman is accused of driving at an excessive rate of speed with a toddler in the back of the vehicle, according to NBC New York.

Connecticut State Police report that they pulled the vehicle over in the median near Madison, CT, and saw the 2-year-old in the back seat. Offcials say the woman told them that she was speeding because she was late for a “Thomas the Train” event in Essex.

The woman was arrested, and charged with reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor and failure to stop on right side of road, reports The Courant.

The website for the event - Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour describes the gathering at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Station as a "fun-filled family event" that promise a train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, as well as "access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy".

Guess this speed demon and her kid never made it to the train ride?