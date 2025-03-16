A woman in New York state is lucky to be alive after a bizarre occurrence Monday afternoon. According to officials, road patrol deputies responded to a train/pedestrian accident around 3:50 PM. The woman in question is expected to face criminal charges, for it is illegal to walk on or beside railroad tracks.

New York State Woman Dragged By Train In Freak Accident

New York Upstate is reporting that a woman was dragged by a train in a freak accident Monday. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a train vs pedestrian accident in the City of Rome, NY. The accident occurred on CSX Rail Road, involving a train that was heading from Toronto to New York City,

Deputies say that an initial investigation revealed that an adult woman was walking the train tracks when a passing Amtrak passenger train hooked onto the backpack that the woman was wearing. As a result, the person was drug along the side of the train for a short distance until her backpack ripped.

Officials say that this very lucky woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and criminal charges will be filed at a later time, says the Sheriff's Office. Police remind the public that it is a criminal offense to be on railroad property and/or the right of way.

