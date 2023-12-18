Police say they responded to reports of a vehicle off the roadway right before midnight on December 12. Officials say after an investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be way over the state's legal limit and is now facing charges.

According to state police, this wasn't the first time the suspect had been arrested for DWI in the last ten years alone.

New York State Police to Increase Patrol

The New York State Police said that they will participate in a special enforcement crackdown as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative, which runs from Wednesday, December 13, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024.

New York State Woman Charged With DWI After Going Off Roadway

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to the report of a car off the roadway of I-87 in Queensbury, NY late at night on December 12.

State Police said that the vehicle's driver was identified as a 45-year-old woman from Queensbury, NY. Authorities say the woman was evaluated by EMS and refused further treatment.

State Police say the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations. The suspect was processed at State Police barracks, where she recorded a 0.27% BAC, which is almost three and a half times over the state's DWI limit.

Further investigation discovered that the same suspect had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years, says State Police. She was issued tickets returnable to the town court and is due back in court in early January.